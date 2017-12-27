Brookfield police officer reaches plea deal on gun charges

Related Coverage Brookfield police officer enters not-guilty plea on gun charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against Brookfield Police Officer Jay First is closed after he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge.

Police arrested First on Oct. 27 when he reportedly drunkenly fired his gun in the city of Girard.

First was charged with using a weapon while intoxicated.

That was reduced to disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded no-contest, along with a charge of discharging a firearm.

First will have to pay a $150 dollar fine for each of his charges, as well as court fees.

He must also give a written apology to Girard Police after passing an alcohol and mental health assessment.