Browns coach Jackson convinced he’ll be back next season

Jackson said he understands why there continues to be rampant speculation about his future

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, July 28, 2013 file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton gestures during training camp at the NFL football team's facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the hiring says new Browns coach Hue Jackson has added defensive coordinator Ray Horton to his staff, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, July 28, 2013 file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton gestures during training camp at the NFL football team's facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the hiring says new Browns coach Hue Jackson has added defensive coordinator Ray Horton to his staff, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson has no doubt he’ll back next year despite a 1-30 record over the past two seasons.

In his strongest statement to date, Jackson said Wednesday that he “unequivocally believes without question” that owner Jimmy Haslam will keep his word and not fire him following Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh. Haslam announced on Dec. 8 that Jackson will return next season.

Jackson said he understands why there continues to be rampant speculation about his future.

After all, the Browns are 0-15 and with a loss this week will join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.

Jackson believes he has shown Haslam that he is “the guy to help this organization get where it needs to be.”

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002 and are 2-40 since winning their most recent road game in 2015.

Jackson said Haslam’s support has “never wavered.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s