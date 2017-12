Browns coach Jackson convinced he’ll be back next season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson has no doubt he’ll back next year despite a 1-30 record over the past two seasons.

In his strongest statement to date, Jackson said Wednesday that he “unequivocally believes without question” that owner Jimmy Haslam will keep his word and not fire him following Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh. Haslam announced on Dec. 8 that Jackson will return next season.

Jackson said he understands why there continues to be rampant speculation about his future.

After all, the Browns are 0-15 and with a loss this week will join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.

Jackson believes he has shown Haslam that he is “the guy to help this organization get where it needs to be.”

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002 and are 2-40 since winning their most recent road game in 2015.

Jackson said Haslam’s support has “never wavered.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)