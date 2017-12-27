Cavs debut new uniforms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their fourth new uniform of the season on Wednesday.

The gray Nike uniforms are a tribute to the city of Cleveland and are the fourth new set. They follow the white, wine and black editions, and are the last installment.

The gold and two-tone gray “City Edition” jerseys will debut on Feb. 3 at Quicken Loans Arena when the Cavs host the Rockets. Cleveland will wear them 11 times this season.

With “The Land” across the front, the jerseys also have details on the side panels inspired by the Guardians of Transportation, the sculptures that sit along the Hope Memorial Bridge in Cleveland. On the shorts, the state of Ohio sits in the center of the waistband and the Ohio flag is underneath a bottom flap.

