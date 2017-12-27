Creative Classroom Contest: Jamestown teacher wants to help special-needs students

Related Coverage Creative Classroom Contest: Warren teacher gives fun lesson in saving money

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Wednesday’s Creative Classroom Contest winner is a special education teacher at Jamestown Elementary School in Mercer County.

Christina Pander applied for the $500 check, asking for the money so she could purchase a SMARTboard for her classroom.

Pander has several students with special needs, like autism, who would benefit from a multi-sensory approach to learning.

“We are a rural school, so we don’t have a lot of funding, and our kids would just benefit from the tactile,” she said. “I’m in a life-skills classroom, so I have learners that need all different types of advantages.”

Pander said visual learners in the class would benefit from the vibrant, colorful images of the SMARTboard, while auditory learners would be able to receive direct feedback.

Many of our students have fine motor control difficulties, so using a mouse is challenging. But because of the large format of a smartboard, it would be easier for them to utilize the board by tapping the screen.