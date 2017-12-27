Creative Classroom Contest: Jamestown teacher wants to help special-needs students

Christina Pander is a special education teacher at Jamestown Elementary School

By Published:
Wednesday's Creative Classroom Contest winner is a special education teacher at Jamestown Elementary School in Mercer County. 

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Wednesday’s Creative Classroom Contest winner is a special education teacher at Jamestown Elementary School in Mercer County.

Christina Pander applied for the $500 check, asking for the money so she could purchase a SMARTboard for her classroom.

Pander has several students with special needs, like autism, who would benefit from a multi-sensory approach to learning.

“We are a rural school, so we don’t have a lot of funding, and our kids would just benefit from the tactile,” she said. “I’m in a life-skills classroom, so I have learners that need all different types of advantages.”

Pander said visual learners in the class would benefit from the vibrant, colorful images of the SMARTboard, while auditory learners would be able to receive direct feedback.

Many of our students have fine motor control difficulties, so using a mouse is challenging. But because of the large format of a smartboard, it would be easier for them to utilize the board by tapping the screen.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s