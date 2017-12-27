Crews work to contain house fire on Youngstown’s south side

The fire broke out about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1600 block of Medford Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Youngstown worked Wednesday morning to contain a fire at a house on the city’s south side.

The fire broke out about 7:45 a.m. at a house in the 1600 block of Medford Avenue.

Battalion Chief Charles Smith said the fire started in the attic and spread to the roof.

While neighbors were concerned about someone being inside the house, crews confirmed that the house has been vacant since Dec. 8.

Extra crews were called out so firefighters could take a break from the frigid temperatures.

“We’re sweating underneath our turnout gear. Then, you have to worry about hypothermia, things along those lines with this kind of cold we have today,” Smith said.

The Youngstown arson investigator was also called to the scene.

