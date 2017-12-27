History shows December does not serve up many 14-degree days

Going back 86 years, only 36 days out of 2,661 (1.4 percent) have been 14 degrees or colder for the entire day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  Wednesday’s high temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional airport was only 14 degrees. A high temperature this cold does not happen too often during the month of December here in Youngstown.

Looking back through recorded history, it has only happened 36 times dating back to 1931. So only 36 days out of 2,661 (1.4 percent) have been 14 degrees or colder for the entire day. That is an impressive statistic going back 86 years.

The year with the most 14 degrees-or-colder high-temperature days was in 1983. We managed to get five that year.

The early 1960’s had a string of years with cold days in December. 1960-1963 added together created 11 of the 36 days.

The last time we had a day with a high temperature this cold in December was back in 2004. In fact, in the last 30 years, it has only happened in four Decembers. This is does not include December 2017.

14° F High Temperature Days in December in the past 30 Years:
2017 – 1 Day
2004 – 1 Day
1995 – 2 Days
1993 – 1 Day
1989 – 3 Days
1985 – 1 Day
1983 – 5 Days
1980 – 2 Days
1977 – 3 Days
1976 – 2 Days
1963 – 3 Days
1962 – 4 Days
1961 – 2 Days
1960 – 2 Days
1951 – 1 Day
1945 – 2 Days
1943 – 1 Day
1933 – 1 Day

We will have to see if we can add to our 2017 total.  Cold days expected to end 2017.  THE FORECAST IS HERE.

