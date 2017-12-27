Group joins Niles High students to boost breast cancer donation

The high school students raised $800 throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Published: Updated:
Niles McKinley High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a threat was found in the girls' bathroom.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles High School students and members of a local nonprofit donated $1,600 to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center Wednesday.

The high school students raised $800 throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To their surprise, Rock4Reason matched the donation.

“I was shocked. I really had no idea it was going on. When I looked at the check, I was like ‘Oh, my God’ – that’s more than we raised.’ I was so excited,” said Halli Petillo, with Niles High School.

Rock4Reason offers support through music to families impacted by cancer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s