Helen “Flo” (Gelbke) Stump Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Helen “Flo” Stump, 82, who died Wednesday morning, December 27, 2017 at Hospice House.

She was born May 23, 1935 in Fowler, Ohio, a daughter of Fred and Helen Unick Gelbke and had lived in Hubbard since 1960.

Mrs. Stump, a 1953 graduate of The Rayen School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and the owner and operator of the Corner Bar in Hubbard for 30 years.

She was a member of the Hubbard VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Past President of the Goebel Collector’s Club.

Flo was well known for her cooking and catering and enjoyed landscaping, oil painting, music and playing the organ.

Her husband, Kenneth J. “Sonny” Stump, whom she married November 26, 1953, died April 13, 2004.

She leaves a son, Kenneth A. Stump of Hubbard; two daughters, Roxanne (Ron) O’Bruba of Hubbard and Chellie (Silverio) Vitello of Commerce, Michigan; two sisters, Louise (Paul) Alibrando of Lancaster, Ohio and Dorothy (Gerry) Wyscarver of Westerville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Rusty, Randy, Heather and Michelle; five great-grandchildren, Brett, Michael, Adriana, Joseph and Abbigail and one great-great-grandchild, Jaxton.

Flo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sonny; two brothers, Fred Gelbke and Richard Gelbke and two sisters, Frances Bellito and Virginia Firment.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, December 31, 2017 two hours prior to the funeral services from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Flo’s final resting place will be at St. John Cemetery.

