NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jackson-Milton girls’ basketball program improves to 10-0 following their 58-43 win tonight over Southeast. Michaelina Terranova scored 16 points, hauling down 5 rebounds and distributing 5 dimes in the win. Abby Spalding added 15 points and Ashley Cameron contributed with 14 boards for the Jays.

Jackson-Milton will meet Western Reserve at home on Thursday, January 4.

The Lady Pirates will meet Ravenna at home on Wednesday, January 3.