Jeanette Cappiello Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jeanette Cappiello, 76, of Warren, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born January 9, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Skembare) Porro.

Jeanette was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and attended two years of college.

She was a homemaker and a very caring, giving and loving mother to her three daughters.

Ms. Cappiello was a long time member of Believers Church.

Jeanette will be deeply missed by her daughters, Laurie (Pastor Graham) Cathers and Gina (Pastor Joseph) Cameneti both of Warren, Ohio and Michele (James) Teehan of Palatine, Illinois; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents and sister, Phyllis Cesario.

Per the family’s wishes calling hours and services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving to City Team’s Street Kids and Orphanage in Ivory Coast Africa,

https://international.cityteam.org/donate/ or call (408) 232-5611.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.