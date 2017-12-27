Man, young boy killed in shooting at Pittsburgh-area home

Allegheny County police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Swissvale

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

SWISSVALE, Pa. (AP) – A man and a young boy have been killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania home and three people have been arrested.

Allegheny County police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Swissvale, just outside of Pittsburgh. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead and a 7-year-old boy wounded. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have charged 23-year-old Donavan Wilson, 26-year-old Brandon Barnett and 30-year-old Jacqua Barnett with two counts of homicide and conspiracy. It was not immediately known if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police say the shooting inside the home appears to have been an exchange of gunfire. One of the people charged, Barnett, also was injured and was taken to a hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s