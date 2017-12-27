Man, young boy killed in shooting at Pittsburgh-area home

SWISSVALE, Pa. (AP) – A man and a young boy have been killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania home and three people have been arrested.

Allegheny County police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Swissvale, just outside of Pittsburgh. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead and a 7-year-old boy wounded. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have charged 23-year-old Donavan Wilson, 26-year-old Brandon Barnett and 30-year-old Jacqua Barnett with two counts of homicide and conspiracy. It was not immediately known if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police say the shooting inside the home appears to have been an exchange of gunfire. One of the people charged, Barnett, also was injured and was taken to a hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)