Mary Margaret Hott Obituary

BROWNSBURG, Indiana (Formerly Gustavus, Ohio) – Mary Margaret Hott, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, with her family by her side.

She was born on October 18, 1935 in Gustavus, Ohio, a daughter of Margaret Thomas (Staley) and Donald Newton Muir.

Mary was a 1953 graduate of Gustavus High School.

Formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, Mary was an executive secretary for Hurco Insurance Company of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She enjoyed making crafts and sewing.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Robert Baker and John Charles Hott; her son, Timothy Robert Baker; two sisters, Lillie Belle Muir and June Johnson and three brothers, Willard Muir, Allen Muir and Donald Muir.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori June (Mark) Dombrosky; two sons, Scott M. Baker and David R. (Rachel) Baker; three stepsons, Ronald L. (Tina) Hott, Donald J. (Mary) Hott and Gerald A. (Lisa) Hott; a brother, Edward (Lana) Muir of Farmdale, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Timothy, Matthew, Zachary and Tess and two great-grandchildren, Lucy June and Isaac.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio with Pastor Pat Christ officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 29 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman United Methodist Church, PO Box 218, Kinsman, OH 44428.

