Mildred J. “Midge” Clevenger Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Mildred “Midge” Clevenger who was born on November 20, 1931 in Removal, West Virginia. She passed away on Wednesday afternoon, December 27, at her home, following a brief illness.

Midge was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and lived a full life. She derived great pleasure from her family, gardening, reading, shopping and unselfishly doing for others.

A woman of faith, Midge worshiped at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd of New Middletown, whom she married on February 14, 1953; her six children, Martha “Marty” Coppage of Petersburg, Ohio, Terry and Candy Clevenger of Negley, Ohio, Beverly “Bev” Dickey of Windam, Ohio, Evelyn “Jill” Malysa of Layton, Oklahoma, Richard “Rich” Clevenger of Berlin, Germany and Lloyd and Mary Ann Clevenger of Cameron, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Friday, December 29, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

