Nancy L. Bonacker Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Nancy L. Bonacker, of the city’s west side, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 27, 2017, a day after her 69th birthday, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Nancy was born December 26, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Alvin J. and Margaret Rearich Douthitt and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who also worked outside the home for Stambaugh Thompson as a bookkeeper, for CVS Pharmacy and for Youngstown Floral.

Mrs. Bonacker liked to knit and to make afghans. She loved animals and collected stuffed bunnies and figures. She also liked to play bingo and to bowl and she was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 49 years, Edward J. Bonacker, whom she married November 1, 1968; two children, Shannon (Douglas) Vilkinofsky of Parma and Daniel (Rachael) Bonacker of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Kyle, Matthew, Amelia and Sophia; a sister, Joan (Geza) Korchmaros of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews; many extended family members and her beloved Beagle, “Fred”.

Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, June Kaltenbach, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, December 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary, 1859 Depot Road, Salem, OH 44460.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.