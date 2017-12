Cold temperatures are not leaving anytime soon! Look for a frigid start to your Thursday with readings near 0° F. The day will get a little warmer as temperatures slide into the upper teens by afternoon.

The Arctic air will last through the end of the week and through the start of the New Year. The risk for snow showers will enter the forecast again by early Friday morning and into the weekend. Click on the video above to see Future Tracker and the Holiday weekend weather forecast.

HOUR BY HOUR WEATHER CAN BE FOUND HERE