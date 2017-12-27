Rosellen Moller Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Rosellen Moller, 78, of 69 Edgewood Drive, (Pymatuning Township), Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Fredonia, Pennsylvania on October 10, 1939 to the late, Victor Burger and Erma Mae (Taylor) Haney.

Rosellen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Reynolds VFW Auxiliary, Post 7599, both of Greenville.

She attended high school in Sharon, Pennsylvania and received an associate degree from Sharon Business School.

Rosellen spent most of her life as a homemaker but also worked as a food sample and product demonstrator for One to One.

In her younger years, Rosellen loved and cared for horses, dogs and cats. She collected dolls and Occupied Japan items. Rosellen treasured and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Dale, enjoyed retirement and travel, as well as the everyday with one another and family.

Rosellen is survived by her husband at home, Vincent “Dale” Moller, Jr. They were married on July 30, 1982. Also surviving are two daughters, Kathy Padrta and her husband, David, of Cannon Falls, Minnesota and Diane Clark and her husband, Jeff Meth, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two stepdaughters, Beverly Zwald and her husband, David, of Sterling, Massachusetts and Barbara Prince and her husband, Robert, of Sperry, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one brother, Victor Haney and his wife, Patricia, of Transfer, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Clark and his wife, Annette.

A memorial service and interment of the ashes will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10 Beil Hill Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.