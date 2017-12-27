Sale of historic Warren theater could be cash infusion for restoration project

Mark Marvin recently purchased the theater and intends to bring the property back to its original use as a theater

By Published: Updated:
After nearly five years of planning, the capital needed to revitalize the old Robins Theater in downtown Warren could be available now.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly five years of planning, the capital needed to revitalize the old Robins Theater in downtown Warren could be available now that the building has been sold to a local developer.

Mark Marvin recently purchased the theater and intends to bring the property back to its original use as a theater, according to a news release by The Robins Project.

In 2015, Marvin purchased four buildings in downtown Warren and turned the top floors of one of those buildings into luxury apartments. Marvin was also responsible for bringing Reinforcement Systems. LLC, to the city in 2009.

Project organizer Melissa Holmes said the purchase would infuse the project with the capital it needs to restore the theater.

Holmes and fellow students from the Parsons School of Design in New York City have developed plans for the space, based on community input and analysis of prior research on the property, including a 2005 feasibility study by Cleveland architecture firm Westlake Reed Lehosky.

“It’s our hope that years of community visioning and professional planning will expedite the restoration process, now that a private developer is willing to spend the capital necessary to make the collective vision a reality,” Holmes said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s