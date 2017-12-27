Sale of historic Warren theater could be cash infusion for restoration project

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly five years of planning, the capital needed to revitalize the old Robins Theater in downtown Warren could be available now that the building has been sold to a local developer.

Mark Marvin recently purchased the theater and intends to bring the property back to its original use as a theater, according to a news release by The Robins Project.

In 2015, Marvin purchased four buildings in downtown Warren and turned the top floors of one of those buildings into luxury apartments. Marvin was also responsible for bringing Reinforcement Systems. LLC, to the city in 2009.

Project organizer Melissa Holmes said the purchase would infuse the project with the capital it needs to restore the theater.

Holmes and fellow students from the Parsons School of Design in New York City have developed plans for the space, based on community input and analysis of prior research on the property, including a 2005 feasibility study by Cleveland architecture firm Westlake Reed Lehosky.

“It’s our hope that years of community visioning and professional planning will expedite the restoration process, now that a private developer is willing to spend the capital necessary to make the collective vision a reality,” Holmes said.