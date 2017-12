YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ice rink at Mill Creek MetroParks is almost ready for skaters.

The ice is being smoothed and it is frozen solid to at least two inches thick.

The rink will open Jan. 2, weather permitting.

Skating is free but you have to bring your own skates.

The ice rink is located in the Wick Recreation Area.

The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Daily hockey hours are 3 p.m. 5 p.m.

For other winter activities and schedules click here