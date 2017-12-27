Stamatios “Tom” Laskos Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Stamatios “Tom” Laskos, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born December 3, 1940, in Volos, Greece, the son of the late George and Sofia Laskos.

Tom came to Warren in 1969 from Greece, where he served in the Greek Merchant Marines.

He retired in 1997 as the owner and operator of Brothers Sub Shop on the corner of East Market Street and Chestnut for 15 years. He previously owned various restaurants and was well known throughout the area.

Tom was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed gardening, the ocean and was quite the handy man.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Laskos whom he married September 28, 1969; three children, George (Tina) Laskos of Cortland, Steven (Lynne) Laskos of Troy, Ohio and Sophia Laskos of Charlotte, North Carolina and a sister, Deena Valtas of Volos, Greece.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Friday, December 29, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Saturday, December 30 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Saturday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Tom’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

