Study: More pregnant women smoking pot

The study in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds more pregnant women are using marijuana

CNN Newsource Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco. On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics is highlighting warnings about marijuana's potential harms for teens amid increasingly lax laws and attitudes on pot use. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco. On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics is highlighting warnings about marijuana's potential harms for teens amid increasingly lax laws and attitudes on pot use. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(CNN) – There’s a new study out suggesting that more pregnant women appear to be using marijuana, sometimes to soothe anxiety and morning sickness.

The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, observed a sample of pregnant women in California.

Pot use among the study subjects climbed from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent from 2009 through 2016.

One expert speculates that the rise might be partially explained by the increased availability of legal marijuana in recent years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, doctors caution that marijuana’s effects on a fetus aren’t clear, but could include low birth weight and developmental problems.

