Sweeney’s 26 enough to get Lisbon to 6-3

The Blue Devils will meet Western Reserve next Tuesday.

By Published:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Basketball - Lisbon, OH

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In the Big Red Holiday Classic, Lisbon won their third straight game with their win over Steubenville Catholic Central, 59-56, since beginning the season with a 3-3 mark.

Justin Sweeney led the Blue Devils in scoring with a 26-point performance. Sweeney has now scored 22 points or more in each of his first 9 games. Tonight, he connected on 5 three-point baskets while he dished out 4 assists. Branson Brownfield added 10 of his own by sinking 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Brownfield and Sweeney both contributed 8 rebounds for the victorious Devils.

Donnie Vanderborne led the Crusaders with 18 points. A.J. Connor and Jake Stall had 9 and 8 points respectively.

Next up for Lisbon is a road trip to Berlin Center to take on Western Reserve on January 2.

Catholic Central will meet Steubenville on Saturday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s