Tennant & Stephens help LaBrae past Bristol

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae stays unbeaten after their 81-58 win at Bristol tonight. The Vikings (7-0) were led by Benton Tennant (23) and Tyler Stephens (21), who combined for 44 points. Stephens has scored a total of 69 points in his last three games (23.0 ppg). Aaron Iler contributed 13 points while Logan Kiser registered 9 points for the Vikings.

The Panthers have now dropped two straight after their 5-0 start. Tommy Donadio scored a team-high 23 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the foul line and 8 for 18 from the floor. Bryan Gabrielson tallied 8 points and 7 rebounds. Bristol finished the contest by shooting 3 for 20 from three-point range.

Bristol will meet Champion on Friday. LaBrae returns to the court on January 5 at home against Newton Falls.