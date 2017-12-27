Tennant & Stephens help LaBrae past Bristol

The Vikings have scored 80 points in three of their past four games.

By Published: Updated:
Chad Kiser pumps his fist during a 21-4 LaBrae run which helped the Vikings rout Bristol.

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae stays unbeaten after their 81-58 win at Bristol tonight. The Vikings (7-0) were led by Benton Tennant (23) and Tyler Stephens (21), who combined for 44 points. Stephens has scored a total of 69 points in his last three games (23.0 ppg). Aaron Iler contributed 13 points while Logan Kiser registered 9 points for the Vikings.

The Panthers have now dropped two straight after their 5-0 start. Tommy Donadio scored a team-high 23 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the foul line and 8 for 18 from the floor. Bryan Gabrielson tallied 8 points and 7 rebounds. Bristol finished the contest by shooting 3 for 20 from three-point range.

Bristol will meet Champion on Friday. LaBrae returns to the court on January 5 at home against Newton Falls.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s