Warren crime activity: Police investigate child with injury from gunshot

Friday, December 22

1:30 a.m. – 1200 block of Harvard Dr. SE, Cheyenna Hastings, 23, charged with assault, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Officers were called to a car crash that happened in the parking lot of an apartment building. Police said Hastings, who had gone into the building, was at fault for the crash. When officers went to her apartment to talk to her, they noticed marijuana and pipes on the floor. She became “belligerent” and appeared to be under the influence, police said. At one point, Hastings slipped out of her handcuffs and punched the other driver, according to a police report. Officers said Hastings told police she was menstrual and threatened to relieve herself in the cruiser.

8:50 a.m. – 1000 block of Woodbine Ave., a woman told police that her children were bitten by the neighbor’s dog. The neighbor told police that the dogs belong to her boyfriend. A report was sent to the city’s dog warden for further investigation.

1:40 p.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave., a 6-year-old girl was shot through the hand. Police spoke with the girl’s mother, who said the gun accidentally discharged. Police said the girl’s wound on her finger was minor. The mother hasn’t been charged.

Saturday, December 23

2 a.m. – 1600 block of N. Park Ave., a man reported being attacked by five other men at Rock Bottom Cafe. He said he was attacked after telling them to stop “making fun of a dead kid.”

3:42 p.m. – 400 block of Perkinswood Blvd. SE, Matthew McFarland, 33, of Warren, arrested on a warrant for an aggravated robbery charge.

Sunday, December 24

2:07 a.m. – 2400 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a man reported that he was assaulted at the drive-thru of McDonald’s. He said he didn’t know the man who assaulted him but told police that he was intoxicated and in the other drive-thru line.

3:33 a.m. – 2200 block of Beck St. SE, police were called to the area for a report of shots fired. An officer reported seeing a man in the area, who ran from the officer. Police reported hearing another gunshot and a .22 caliber revolver was found in the area of where the suspect ran. The suspect was arrested but later released. His name was not listed in a police report.

Monday, December 25

1:11 a.m. – 500 block of Commerce Ave. NW, Tyreek Barnett, 22, of Sharon, Pa., arrested and charged with assault. A woman said Barnett assaulted her. She said Barnett was upset because he told her to sell her son’s Christmas presents and she refused. The woman said Jenkins also pulled a knife on her and choked her, and her 11-year-old son broke up the fight.

Tuesday, December 26

2:25 a.m. – 1200 block of Main St., police were called to the area after a woman reported being shot in the back. Investigators then found 28-year-old Scott Rockenfelder lying across the driver’s side seat of a vehicle near the curb. The woman told police said she was driving the car when they were shot. Police said there was a fight elsewhere, but when the victims ended up at the intersection of Main Avenue and 2nd Street, they were surrounded and shot. Rockenfelder died of his injuries.

9:18 p.m. – 2200 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority officers were called to check on a woman who was suspected of using drugs. Police said when officers arrived, they found a woman holding her 11-month-old child, who appeared to have several bruises. She told police that the child fell down the steps. Police said the apartment was deplorable and was not safe for the child. The child was taken to the hospital, and a report was sent to Children Services.

Wednesday, December 27

5:45 a.m. – 400 block of York Ave. SW, James Chambers, 51, arrested and charged with felonious assault. A woman told police that Chambers held a knife to her throat after an argument about her going to the methadone clinic. Police said the woman had a cut on her neck, but it did not appear to require medical attention.

