Warren Police Department gets new police cruisers

The total cost for the new cruisers was around $200,000

By Published:
warren police generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some new cruisers will soon be on the road, patrolling the streets of Warren.

Six of the seven Police Interceptor Ford Explorers were delivered to the department on Wednesday.

They’ll be replacing older vehicles in the fleet that have more than 120,000 miles on them.

The new SUVs are all-wheel drive, which will help officers navigate the roads during the winter months.

The total cost for the new cruisers was around $200,000, which Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said was paid through asset forfeitures and the Drug Law Enforcement Fund.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s