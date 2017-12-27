Youngstown judge begins term with history-making ceremony

Carla Baldwin is the first African-American woman to hold the position in Youngstown

By Published:
Carla Baldwin made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Youngstown's next municipal court judge. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Carla Baldwin made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Youngstown’s next municipal court judge.

She’s the first African-American woman to hold the position.

Hundreds were there to watch the ceremony, including several of Mahoning County’s sitting judges.

Baldwin promised to be a public servant, not a politician.

She said she united the community, despite obstacles before her as a candidate.

“It showed children, no matter what color you are, no matter what age you are, you can achieve your dreams,” she said. “You can come home to Youngstown, Ohio, and you can live them.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s