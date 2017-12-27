Youngstown judge begins term with history-making ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Carla Baldwin made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Youngstown’s next municipal court judge.

She’s the first African-American woman to hold the position.

Hundreds were there to watch the ceremony, including several of Mahoning County’s sitting judges.

Baldwin promised to be a public servant, not a politician.

She said she united the community, despite obstacles before her as a candidate.

“It showed children, no matter what color you are, no matter what age you are, you can achieve your dreams,” she said. “You can come home to Youngstown, Ohio, and you can live them.”