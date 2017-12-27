Youngstown murder suspect booked into Mahoning County Jail

Jamar Sklenchar is charged with murder

Jamar Sklenchar, charged with murder in Mahoning County.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge.

Youngstown police said Jamar Sklenchar, 29, was connected to the murder of Tyreese Lynch in August. 

He was booked into the jail on Tuesday.

Lynch was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Chicago Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Charles Allen, 24, also faces a murder charge in connection with the case. He’s also charged with having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, permitting drug abuse, obstructing official business and obstructing justice.

Allen’s next pretrial is February 7.

Details on Sklenchar’s next court date weren’t immediately available on Wednesday morning.

