Youngstown PD: Suspect led officers on chase with child in car

Jamarious Abrams is facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding and child endangering

By Published:
Jamarious Abrams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown said a suspect led officers on a car chase with a 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers tried to stop a vehicle that they said failed to stop at a stop sign at Victor and Atkinson avenues.

Police said the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Jamarious Abrams, didn’t stop, however. Officers said Abrams sped up and ran through traffic lights and other stop signs in the area, leading to a short chase.

Police said during the pursuit, a pill bottle was thrown from the passenger-side window.

The chase ended about six minutes later when Abrams lost control while making a left turn from Jacobs Road to Kenyon Avenue, according to a police report. That’s when the vehicle that Abrams was driving hit an electric pole, the report stated.

Abrams was ordered out of the vehicle at which time officers spotted a woman holding a 2-year-old girl in the passenger seat.

Police said a digital scale with white powder on it was also found in the vehicle. The pill bottle, which police said was thrown from the car, had been run over by a car and was empty.

Abrams was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding, child endangering, driving without a license, driving under suspension, no child restraint and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Police said he also had several warrants for his arrest on robbery and breaking entering charges.

