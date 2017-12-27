Valley shelters prepare for big freeze, still taking people in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neither the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley or the Warren Family Mission are at capacity Wednesday night — although both have seen a significant increase in people coming through the doors.

John Muckridge, CEO of Mahoning Valley Mission, said they will find a place for everyone tonight. The freezing temperatures make it unsafe for anyone to be outside.

“If we’re full, we’ll reach out to other ministries, other organizations,” he said. “This time of the year if they’re full, we’ll throw mats down in those areas and provide a warm place to stay — and food of course.”

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has locations on Glenwood Ave. and Martin Luther King Blvd. in Youngstown.

Brad Moore, Director of Men’s Services for the Warren Family Mission, said if they reach capacity, they still won’t leave anyone out in the cold.

“Believe it or not, we can legally hold 106 people here,” he said. “So we would have to set cots up everywhere and we’re prepared to do that.”

The Warren Family Mission’s men’s home is located on W. Market Street in Warren. It’s main campus is at 155 Tod Ave., where people are welcomed all throughout the day to escape the cold.

“It’s just too cold to be out there any longer than ten minutes,” Moore said. “So we want to offer them a place to go even if it’s just for a few hours.”

Although more people rely on the Mission’s services in the winter — not all of the men and women seeking shelter are there just because of cold. Each facility and its volunteers are there to offer support as well.

“A little help, a little direction, a little spiritual guidance, encouragement,” Moore said. “Because a lot of times there’s a reason someone is homeless. So we try to address that as well. Even if we only get to spend one night with them.”

Also, for the second year in a row, the New Middletown Police Department has announced the Municipal Building is open to village residents who need a warm place to stay.

Anyone in need of shelter can call the police department to make arrangements. The building is located at 10711 Main Street in New Middletown.