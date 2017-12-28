11 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized during Columbus arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A domestic violence report at a Columbus condo complex led to officers finding a large amount of drugs and cash.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to that domestic violence call at a home on the 3800 block of Preserve Crossing Blvd. around 1:41am Tuesday.

The victim told police her boyfriend threatened her with a gun and would not allow her to leave. Police said that once officers arrived, the 28-year-old suspect agreed to leave the home and was arrested without incident.

The victim gave permission for officers to search the home for the gun used in the incident. During that search, police said they found $20,000 in cash and five kilos (11 pounds) of fentanyl.

Police arrested the suspect and charged him with aggravated menacing. Police say more charges are forthcoming The name of the suspect was not released pending the investigation.