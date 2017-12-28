A new way to ring in the New Year

Pennsylvania fireworks law changes in time for New Year's festivities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year is just three days away and if you’re gearing up to celebrate indoors — Phantom Fireworks has a new product for you.

Just this month, Phantom Fireworks released its “Floating Streamer Popper” which allows you to shoot streamers 16 feet in the air.

The way it’s designed makes cleaning up simple.

Daniel Peart, Director of Government Operations said this new product will be a hit in colder states.

“People will come into our Ohio stores and want stuff like this. They want the party poppers, they want the new Floating Popper Streamer — they want some of the party favors like the hats and the noise makers and those sorts of things.”

The company still has fireworks for those who want to brave the cold — to set off a backyard light show once the ball drops.

This year, Pennsylvanians can really ring in 2018 with a bang.

A new law signed in October allows residents to buy aerial fireworks that include firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets to use in the state.

The tax for fireworks has changed to 12 percent.

Ohio’s new fireworks law doesn’t go into effect until 2020.

