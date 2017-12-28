Actress Rose Marie of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ fame dies at 94

Rose Marie played the wisecracking Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show"

rose marie
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Actors Eva Marie Saint, George Clooney, ATAS Executive Committee member Rocci Chatfield, actors Paul Reiser, Larry Matthews, moderator Pete Hammond, actors Bonnie Hunt, Garry Shandling, Lily Tomlin, Dick Van Dyke, honoree Carl Reiner, Academy Chairman and CEO John Shaffner and actress Rose Marie (center front) attend the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Presents: "An Evening Honoring Carl Reiner" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on October 13, 2011 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A family spokesman says Rose Marie, who played the wisecracking Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has died. She was 94.

Spokesman Harlan Boll said Marie died Thursday in her Los Angeles-area home.

Marie was a child star of the 1920s and 1930s who endeared herself to TV fans on the classic ’60s sitcom that featured Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

She appeared in numerous movies as a child and starred in the Broadway musical “Top Banana.” She was nominated for three Emmys and received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2001.

