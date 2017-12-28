Alvin D. Kelley, Jr. Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Alvin D Kelley, Jr., 81, of New Springfield, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

He was born on August 24, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of the late Alvin D. and Mary (Schultz) Kelley, Sr.

He retired from the Isley Rivers Construction Company, where he worked as a carpenter for many years.

He loved all aspects of the fine art of building throughout his life. Alvin will be fondly remembered by his woodworking projects and the building of their home. He enjoyed bird-watching. He and Nancy liked to travel by car to visit various places but had special interest in antique car and train museums.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy A Henry, who he married in January 1957; his sons, Brian L Kelley of Austintown, Ohio, David A. (Lois) Kelley of Walterboro, South Carolina, Bradley S. (Monica) Kelley of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Shawn P. Kelley of New Springfield, Ohio; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carl Theodore (Ted) (Darlene) Kelley of New Waterford and Janice (Charlie) Rutledge of East Palestine.

Per Alvin’s request, there are no services or calling hours to be held.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

