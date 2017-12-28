Angela Marie Lyon Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Angela Marie Lyon, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at her home.

She was born September 21, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony Carano and Helen DePrim.

Angela graduated from Girard High School and lived and worked in many places throughout the country.

She lived life to the fullest. Angela loved to travel and always made friends everywhere she went. She was a brave, strong and powerful woman.

Angela’s memory will be cherished by her loving children, Toni Engstrom of Warren, Ohio, Traci (Jerry) Naylor of Warren, Ohio, Donald (Heather) Engstrom, Jr. of Nocatee, Florida and Windy Maxon of Beaumont, California; sisters, Janet (Anthony) Zuppo of Girard, Ohio and Jaye Patterson of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Maribeth, Danielle, Devon, Dylan, Adrianna, Madison, Cheyenne, Savanah and great-grandchildren, Asher, Peyton and Cooper.

Besides her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Lyon and two brothers, Jim and Joe DePrim.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care.

Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.