Austin scores 21 as KC boys roll past state-power Sankofa

The Golden Eagles raced out to an early lead and won, 83-61 Thursday

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team defeated Sankofa Freedom Academy, 83-61 Thursday at Kennedy Catholic High School.

The Golden Eagles raced out to an early lead and went into halftime up 48-28. Maceo Austin led the way with 21 points, while Mattia Acunzo added 17 points. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 11, while Ike Herster finished with 10 points.

Kennedy Catholic came into the game ranked Number 1 in the State in Class A, while Sankofa Freedom Academy is currently ranked 3rd.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 6-1 on the season. The Golden Eagles will host Constitution Friday.

