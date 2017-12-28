Boardman crime activity: Worker accused of stealing from elderly client

Thursday, Dec. 21

11:25 a.m. – 800 block of Kentwood Dr., a doctor told police that he received a call from someone asking for donations for a local “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser. He said a woman then came to his office to pick up a check, but she appeared nervous and her story changed several times. He said he didn’t feel comfortable donating, and she left. He said he called the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, which reported no solicitation efforts. The suspect was described as a 45- to 55-year-old white woman, approximately 5’7″ and 135 pounds with long blond hair and “pockmarks” on her face, according to a police report.

7:45 p.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Poland Rd., Sebrina Herliska, 50, of Campbell, arrested and charged with theft by deception. A man told police that Herliska, who worked at Comfort Keepers, was hired to take care of his elderly family member who has Alzheimer’s disease. He said he noticed several checks missing that had been made out to Herliska, and he believed that Herliska was taking advantage of the woman.

Friday, Dec. 22

9:11 a.m. – 7100 block of Glendale Ave., a woman believed that she may have fallen victim to a scam after providing her Ohio Edison account information to a caller, claiming to be a representative of the company. She told police that after providing the man with her date of birth, account number and address, he hung up on her.

12 p.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., a resident at Greenbriar Quality Care reported that money his money was missing. Police are investigating.

Saturday, Dec. 23

2 a.m. – 5900 block of Glenridge Rd., a man reported that someone logged into his 16-year-old daughter’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts, posting nude photographs. He suspected his daughter’s ex-boyfriend because of a recent fight they had due to her dating another person.

3:38 a.m. – Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road, Scott Wahlman, 31, arrested and charged with OVI and slow speed. Police said Wahlman was driving a vehicle stopped at a traffic light, keeping vehicles from moving. Police said Wahlman appeared to be falling asleep and he smelled of alcohol. Police said a breath test showed that he had a blood-alcohol concentration of .170, above the legal limit of .08.

3:32 p.m. – 500 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., John M. Allen, 41, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a theft charge. A Burlington Coat Factory employee said Allen was trying to return items that other people bought the previous day using counterfeit money. Allen was found to have a warrant for his arrest related to the theft of a vehicle.

11:07 p.m. 1300 block of Doral Dr., a Walmart loss prevention officer reported that a man entered the stock room wearing a Walmart employee vest, even though he is not an employee of the Boardman Walmart. The man was seen on surveillance video pushing a cart around. Police questioned the suspect who admitted that he was not an employee, saying he worked at the Liberty Walmart but was terminated due to attendance issues. He told police that he thought it “would be a funny prank” to act like an employee, according to a police report. The man was released with a criminal trespass warning.

Sunday, Dec. 24

4:25 a.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., police said a person broke into Dollar General and stole boxes of cigarettes from the store. Police said the same person appeared to throw a rock at Fast Track but ran before making entry into the building. The person was wearing a ski mask and gloves during the incidents.

4:59 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a Walmart shopper reported that her wallet was stolen from her cart while she was in the store. She did not see who took the wallet.

Monday, Dec. 25

12:37 a.m. – 8500 block of Hickory Hill Dr., reported burglary while the resident was at a Christmas party.

11:49 a.m. – 100 block of Maple Dr., Latrey Watson, 20, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Watson’s sister told police that Watson punched her after an argument. Police said while on the phone in booking, Watson said, “I only punched her one time and she deserved it.”

9:09 p.m. – 200 block of Mathews Rd., police received a report of threats made involving a weapon after an argument. Police said the argument was over the suspect deleting a man as his Facebook friend.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

11:36 a.m. – 5900 block of Glenridge Rd., a man told police that a black Ford F-150 drove through his yard, causing damage to his property. Police said it was reported that the driver of the truck threw an egg at another vehicle and then drove through several yards in the area, trying to get away. The driver was described as a 20- to 25-year-old white man, approximately 5’10” and 170 pounds.

2:54 p.m. – 100 block of Washington Blvd., a man reported that he returned to his apartment to find pry marks on the door. Police said no entry was made into the apartment.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

2:17 p.m. – 600 block of Cook Ave., a man reported that his vehicle was stolen. It was found burning on the east side of Youngstown.

10:06 p.m. – 100 block of Sciota Ave., reports of five to six gunshots in the area. Police found a vehicle with bullet holes. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: