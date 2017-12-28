Boardman swears-in new police chief, who says he’s ‘ready to go’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman swore-in its new police chief Thursday night.

Todd Werth replaces Jack Nichols — which became official at 5:30 p.m. at Boardman’s Trustees meeting in front of 60 people. The group included police officers and the sixth grade girls basketball team Werth coaches.

Werth is an Army veteran who spent 19 years with the FBI. For a while, he ran the Youngstown office.

Werth and his family have also lived in Boardman for almost 20 years.

“It was a goal of his,” Werth’s wife Michelle said. “When he knew he was going to retire, he knew he wanted to be police chief one day. So when this opportunity became available in Boardman, it was like a dream come true.”

Werth has been job-shadowing Chief Nichols since shortly after he was named the new chief in June.

“The way that he has fit in in the last five months, he will serve our community extremely well,” Nichols said.

As part of the ceremony, Nichols presented Werth with his new chief’s badge. But when Nichols tried speaking, he teared up and couldn’t finish.

“It took me completely by surprise, because I’ve been ready to go,” Werth said. “But then it just kind of hit me a little bit. But we’re good.”

When asked if there are any changes he’ll make right away, Werth said, “No. I think my biggest focus is really just the mechanics of the department and continuing learning the daily operations.”