Creative Classroom Contest: East Palestine teacher hopes to expand ‘oasis’



EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Palestine teacher is hoping to make improvements to her school’s “oasis” with the help of her $500 winnings from WKBN’s Creative Classroom Contest.

OASIS stands for “Outdoor Area for Studies in Science.” East Palestine Schools dedicated OASIS, consisting of approximately 48 acres of woodland and wetland, several years ago to encourage science education in a natural setting.

Teacher Lisa Bircher said the area has been used by high, middle and elementary teachers for teaching about ecosystems as well as for summer Science Camps hosted by the East Palestine High School Science Club over the past four years.

Bircher applied to WKBN’s Creative Classroom Contest, hoping to use the $500 prize to put up signage on the trails.

“Right now, paths that travel through the OASIS are wildlife trails that tend to end suddenly and are not interconnected with one another. With a little effort and some funding, the trails could be marked and more effectively used to access the area for more diverse studies in science,” she wrote in her application.

Bircher said she also hopes to expand the area so other people can use it.

“We want to make it so the whole community can be out there and walk around and enjoy it in all four seasons,” she said.