Diane Elizabeth (Snyder) Ferguson Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Diane Elizabeth Ferguson, 76, of Transfer, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at The Grove at Greenville.

Diane was born on November 15, 1941 to Norman E. and Julia E. (Proud) Snyder in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Greenville High School.

Diane worked as a bookkeeper for Ferguson Steel Erection.

On December 21, 1963 she married her husband of 54 years, Frederick P. Ferguson, Sr., who survives at home.

She was of the Protestant faith.

Diane enjoyed fishing and traveling extensively with her husband.

Diane is survived by her husband, Frederick P. Ferguson, Sr.; daughter, Denise M. Ferguson; son, Frederick P. Ferguson, Jr and four grandchildren, Patricia M. Tucker, Keane M. Sposito, Curtis H. Ferguson and Kevin M. Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by father, Norman E. Snyder and mother, Julia E. Snyder.

Memorial services will be held.

Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Clark, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

