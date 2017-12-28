Dog found ‘frozen solid’ on porch in Ohio

Toledo's humane society cruelty investigator tells The Blade newspaper she doesn’t know how long the dog was outside

The Associated Press and WKBN Staff Published: Updated:
Cold weather generic
FILE (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN/AP) — A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.

Toledo humane society cruelty investigator Megan Brown tells The Blade newspaper she doesn’t know how long the dog was outside Thursday when Toledo’s high temperature was expected to be in the teens (minus 11 to minus 7 degrees Celsius). A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

The dogs’ owner says utilities had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He says he doesn’t know how one dog got outside.

A Boardman veterinarian warned of the dangers of the cold weather to pets.

Dr. Donald Allen said if you see your dog shivering, it’s time to get them back inside.

“They don’t put on a coat and run outside. The normal temperature for a dog or cat is 100 to 103 degrees. They are a little hotter than we are. We are at 98.6 degrees, but if you become hypothermic, it only takes a few degrees below your normal temperature and you feel the effects of hypothermia,” Allen said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s