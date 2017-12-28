Gretchen A. Mitchell Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Gretchen A. Mitchell, 74, of 432 Greenville Road, Greenville, Salem Township, Pennsylvania, passed away following a brief illness at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on November 29, 1943, to the late, Wilson and Virginia (Perkins) Thorndell.

Gretchen was a member of North Salem United Methodist Church in Hadley.

She was a 1961 Reynolds High School graduate, Greenville.

Gretchen worked as a dispatcher for Mercer County 9-1-1, the Greenville Police Department and Life Force Ambulance of Western, Pennsylvania, where she retired.

She liked the Pittsburgh Steelers, NASCAR and cooking, which she was very good at. Gretchen loved spending time with her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as gram or grammy.

She was married to Vernon L. “Mitch” Mitchell on February 22, 1964 and he preceded her in death on November 24, 2013.

Gretchen is survived by two daughters, Lori L. Slater and her husband, Brian of Hadley, Pennsylvania and Verna L. Croll and her husband, Mike of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Emily Leskovac and her husband, Daniel of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Ryon Conover of Hadley, Pennsylvania and Tyler Croll of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Leskovac, Aiden Conover and Maverick Conover; two brothers, Charles Thorndell and his wife, Bev of Texas and Larry Thorndell of Texas and one sister, Sherry Brown of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Les Thorndell and infant brother, Jody Thorndell.

Memorial contributions can be made to North Salem United Methodist Church, 352 Quinter Road, Hadley, Pennsylvania 16130.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

All services are private at the request of the family.

