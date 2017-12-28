Group says fracking caused Youngstown earthquake 6 years ago

Supporters of Frackfree America National Coalition attended a prayer service in Brookfield Thrusday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been six years since an earthquake shook the city of Youngstown. Thursday, a group got together to remember the natural disaster and protest what they say caused it.

Supporters of Frackfree America National Coalition attended a prayer service in Brookfield.

It was lead by Reverend Monica Beasley-Martin, who says fracking waste injection wells caused the 2011 earthquake.

The group protested the five additional proposed injection wells coming to Brookfield.

“Why do we keep doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result?” Beasley-Martin said. “Now we’ve got five of them coming here. So I’m really concerned about that.”

Beasley-Martin says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is working for the oil and gas industry — not the people.

