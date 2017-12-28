Grove City gets to 6-0 with their victory over Sharpsville

Grove City is perfect through six games.

By Published:
Grove City Eagles High School Basketball

LINESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City outscored Sharpsville 48-33 over the course of the game’s final three quarters to come away with a 65-50 win.

The unbeaten Eagles (6-0) were led by Logan Lutz’ 14 points. Isaac Thrasher scored 11 and Martin Beatty tallied 9 while Kade Persinger added 8 of his own. Grove City connected on 14 of 20 free throw attempts (70%).

Sharpsville’s Rick Ladjevich posted a game-high 16 points. Tylon Eilam registered a 12-point night on 12 of 14 foul shots. Like Grove City, the Blue Devils found success at the charity stripe as they made 16 of 22 (72.7%).

Grove City will meet the winner of Conneaut and Cochranton tomorrow night in Conneaut’s Holiday Tournament final.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s