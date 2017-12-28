Grove City gets to 6-0 with their victory over Sharpsville

Related Coverage Martin & Cintron lead Grove City to an afternoon win over East

LINESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City outscored Sharpsville 48-33 over the course of the game’s final three quarters to come away with a 65-50 win.

The unbeaten Eagles (6-0) were led by Logan Lutz’ 14 points. Isaac Thrasher scored 11 and Martin Beatty tallied 9 while Kade Persinger added 8 of his own. Grove City connected on 14 of 20 free throw attempts (70%).

Sharpsville’s Rick Ladjevich posted a game-high 16 points. Tylon Eilam registered a 12-point night on 12 of 14 foul shots. Like Grove City, the Blue Devils found success at the charity stripe as they made 16 of 22 (72.7%).

Grove City will meet the winner of Conneaut and Cochranton tomorrow night in Conneaut’s Holiday Tournament final.