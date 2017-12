SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Harding topped Maplewood in the opening game of the Sharon Penn-Ohio Roofing Holiday Tournament, 66-40.

Bray Woods scored 15 of her 17 points in the first three quarters for Harding. Kamarah Bender tallied 14 points and Toni Donaldson added 12 points for the Lady Raiders.

Harding led at the half, 33-18.

Senior Maggie Hunter led the Tigers with a team-high 16 points.

Tomorrow, Harding will face the winner of Sharon and Warren JFK in the girls’ championship tilt.