Hometown Buffet in Niles is closed

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hometown Buffet restaurant in Niles is closed, putting dozens of employees out of work.

The restaurant is located at the Eastwood Mall complex.

WKBN 27 First News started getting calls into the newsroom late Wednesday saying people were at the restaurant last night taking things out.

A sign on the door said:

To our valued guest, this location is now closed. Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon. Please visit hometownbuffet.com to find your nearest location.”

Brianna Switz, who says she works at the restaurant, said employees weren’t given any notice about the closure.

“This is really a good place to work. I’m just shocked it shut down, Switz said. I am going to apply for jobs, but being pregnant it’s going to be hard. I hope it all gets fixed and worked out and we don’t just lose our jobs like that.”

Messages left at Hometown Buffet corporate offices weren’t immediately returned.