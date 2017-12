Thursday is a little warmer as temperatures rise to the upper teens by afternoon.

The Arctic air will last through the end of 2017 and through the start of the New Year. The risk for snow showers will enter the forecast again by early Friday morning and into the weekend.

It will be a cold New Year’s Eve. See how cold it will be for two ball drops and fireworks shows at First Night Youngstown by clicking on the video above.

