Ice Zone skate center changing hands

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building that houses the Ice Zone has been sold and will reopen under the name Deep Freeze.

The move came as a surprise as youth hockey players came to the rink on McClurg Road to practice but found that they couldn’t.

Extreme Air is buying the building in a deal that will be finalized Friday.

New agreements with youth leagues will have to be worked out.

Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, who hosts a youth team that practices at the rink, said they thought the new owners were going to lease them the ice but chose not to at this point.

