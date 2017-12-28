John Thomas Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – John Thomas, 85, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Meridian Arms in Youngstown, Ohio.

John was born on June 28, 1932, to Herbert and Marie (Pentico) Thomas in Newton, Iowa.

He graduated from Newton High School class of 1950 and earned his Bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University in 1955 where he was a lifelong member of the Alumni Association. During college, he participated in the R.O.T.C. program.

He served in the U.S. army as a 1st Lieutenant from 1955 – 1957.

John worked as a quality engineer for Westinghouse until his retirement in 1984.

On September 5th, 1959, he married his wife, Violet Sue Nemeth at the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

John was active in the church and served as an elder and clerk of sessions.

Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant.

He was a member of the American Society for Quality Engineers. John and his wife held office in the Shenango Valley Camera Club where they both won awards for their slides.

He enjoyed teaching his son, David and his friends how to fish. John also liked woodworking, gardening, reading, completing crossword puzzles and was a Pirates baseball fan. He also liked to spend time at his cottage in Cooks Forrest.

John is survived by his loving wife, Violet; son, Dr. David (Michele) Thomas of Canfield, Ohio; brothers, Keith (Janet) Thomas of Minnesota, Larry (Marge) Thomas, Marvin (Arlene) Thomas, Richard Thomas all of Iowa, also surviving are two granddaughters, Hannah and Lauren Thomas.

He was preceded in death by father, Herbert Thomas and mother, Marie Thomas.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 2 at 12:00 Noon at the Sherman Funeral Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Pastor John R. Loch, a family friend, will be officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Becky’s Flower Garden at Buhl Park in Hermitage Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.