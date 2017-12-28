Mahoning County indictments: December 28, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 28, 2017:

Lacey A. Livermore: Escape, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Sarah E. Muschweck: Receiving stolen property

Savanha Cofield: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerrod J. Cooper: Inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Judith Gale Douglas: Receiving stolen property

Jonathan English: Two counts of theft

Maverick Evans: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs

Raymont John Ingram: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications, assault and obstructing official business

Deon T. Johnson: Trafficking in marijuana, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications and failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer

Karrie A. Kascak: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael B. Woods: Trespass in a habitation

Melissa Carr: Possession of cocaine

James Coffin: Possession of cocaine

Terrance Craig: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Judith Douglas, Daniel Greiner and Randall Hover: Possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Dwaylon Drayton-Perry: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Heather Patzak: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jeremy Britton: Aggravated robbery, kidnapping, escape, fail to comply with order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery

Stephen A. Carbone: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

Omandre Randall: Two counts of harassment with a bodily substance

Patricia Marino: Grand theft

Andrae L. Brown and Dawn R. Field: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Raymond Hutter: Escape

Shane R. McCarthy: Burglary

Termaine O. Barnes: Three counts of harassment with a bodily substance

Robert W. Boyd: Rape, gross sexual imposition and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Deaundre Christian: Grand theft and three counts of receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.