Mahoning County indictments: December 28, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 28, 2017:
Lacey A. Livermore: Escape, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Sarah E. Muschweck: Receiving stolen property
Savanha Cofield: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerrod J. Cooper: Inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments
Judith Gale Douglas: Receiving stolen property
Jonathan English: Two counts of theft
Maverick Evans: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs
Raymont John Ingram: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications, assault and obstructing official business
Deon T. Johnson: Trafficking in marijuana, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications and failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer
Karrie A. Kascak: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael B. Woods: Trespass in a habitation
Melissa Carr: Possession of cocaine
James Coffin: Possession of cocaine
Terrance Craig: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Judith Douglas, Daniel Greiner and Randall Hover: Possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
Dwaylon Drayton-Perry: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Heather Patzak: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jeremy Britton: Aggravated robbery, kidnapping, escape, fail to comply with order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery
Stephen A. Carbone: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI
Omandre Randall: Two counts of harassment with a bodily substance
Patricia Marino: Grand theft
Andrae L. Brown and Dawn R. Field: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
Raymond Hutter: Escape
Shane R. McCarthy: Burglary
Termaine O. Barnes: Three counts of harassment with a bodily substance
Robert W. Boyd: Rape, gross sexual imposition and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Deaundre Christian: Grand theft and three counts of receiving stolen property
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
