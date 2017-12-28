Man shot, woman threatened with gun in Youngstown

Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Belle Vista Avenue on reports of a shooting

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg and a woman was threatened with a gun.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Belle Vista Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Jarrell Smith lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Smith told police that someone he doesn’t know ran up behind him in his driveway and said, “What’s up n***** and then pulled out a gun. Smith said he ran up onto the porch and was followed by the suspect who then shot him in the leg, the report stated.

A woman at the house said she heard screaming and then a gunshot. She said when she opened the door, the suspect pointed the gun at her and then ran off, according to the report.

The woman told police the man was wearing all black and a ski mask.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s