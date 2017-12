McDonald has won 17 straight regular season matchups

2017-18 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Boys’ Basketball

Through December 27

Standings

McDonald – 8-0 (4-0)

Lowellville – 6-1 (3-1)

Springfield – 4-2 (3-1)

Western Reserve – 4-2 (3-1)

Sebring – 3-4 (1-3)

Mineral Ridge – 2-5 (1-3)

Waterloo – 1-7 (1-3)

Jackson-Milton – 1-6 (0-4)

Team Statistical Leaders

Scoring Offense

McDonald – 83.4

Springfield – 71.3

Western Reserve – 68.7

Lowellville – 65.7

Sebring – 60.4

Mineral Ridge – 56.6

Jackson-Milton – 52.4

Waterloo – 45.9

Scoring Defense

Lowellville – 50.4

Sebring – 51.3

McDonald – 56.5

Western Reserve – 59.5

Jackson-Milton – 61.6

Springfield – 61.8

Waterloo- 63.1

Mineral Ridge – 73.9

Upcoming Schedule

December 28

Heritage Christian at Sebring (Sebring’s Holiday Tournament)

Maplewood at Jackson-Milton (Jackson-Milton’s Holiday Tournament)

December 29

Mogadore/Columbiana at Jackson-Milton (Jackson-Milton’s Holiday Tournament)

Crestview/Southern at Sebring (Sebring’s Holiday Tournament)

Garfield at Waterloo

Campbell Memorial at Mineral Ridge

Struthers at Lowellville

South Range at Springfield

December 30

Mathews at Mineral Ridge